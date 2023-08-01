It appears a potential trade involving New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander is down to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

“The Mets are engaged in trade discussions with the Dodgers and Astros about Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Verlander's contract certainly is a big hurdle in discussions. He is being paid $43.3 million this year, $43.3 million next year, with a $35M vesting option in 2025,” USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale said on Monday.

Where will Justin Verlander end up next?

Although the Dodgers are in the mix for the 40-year-old Verlander, they are concerned about his age and his salary. They are wary of Verlander earning $35 million when he turns 42 years old in 2025.

Should the Dodgers pull the trigger, Verlander will help a starting rotation that's missing Walker Buehler, Dustin May, and Ryan Pepiot. The Dodgers are gunning for their 11th NL West division title since 2013. They currently have a 59-45 (.567) win-loss record over their in-state rivals, the San Francisco Giants (58-48).

On the other hand, if the Astros trade for Verlander, he reunites with the team he helped win World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. Verlander enjoyed some of the best years of his 19-year MLB career with the Astros. Aside from his two World Series rings, he also won AL Cy Young Awards with Houston in 2019 and 2022.

Max Scherzer's recent trade to the Texas Rangers seems to have lit a fire in Verlander.

“When you see that happen,” Verlander quipped. “You can't help but think what it says for next year.”

Justin Verlander's comment comes at a time when the Mets (50-55) are out of postseason contention. They are currently 18 games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (67-36). If the Mets' ship continues to sink, Verlander might spend the last years of his legendary career somewhere else.

Should Verlander leave the Mets for the Dodgers or Astros, he would've spent just eight months in the Big Apple. Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with the Mets on December 5, 2022.

With the August 1 MLB trade deadline just around the corner, Justin Verlander's next stop is anybody's guess.