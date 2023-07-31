NY Mets GM Billy Eppler has confirmed his team isn't in rebuild mode after trading starting pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. Could that change if Justin Verlander leaves before the MLB trade deadline?

Eppler discussed the current state of the Mets with reporters after the Scherzer deal became official on Sunday, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“I do want to be clear that it's not a rebuild,” Eppler stated. “It's not a fire sale. It's not a liquidation. This is just a repurposing of (owner) Steve (Cohen's) investment in the club, and kind of shifting that investment from the team into the organization.”

“I do want to be clear that it's not a rebuild. It's not a fire sale. It's not a liquidation. This is just a repurposing of Steve's investment in the club.” #LGM ~ Billy Eppler on the Max Scherzer trade. pic.twitter.com/JTLYsXEg5i — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) July 30, 2023

Will Justin Verlander follow suit after Max Scherzer?

Mets ace Justin Verlander seems to disagree. He expressed concern over his team's immediate future following Scherzer's trade to the Rangers for shortstop Luisangel Acuna and $35.5 million in cash considerations on Saturday. Acuna is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr.

“When you see that happen,” Verlander said. “You can't help but think what it says for next year.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cohen went all out and signed Verlander to a whopping two-year, $86 million deal on December 5, 2022. The Mets figured making Verlander and Scherzer part of the same starting rotation will reap massive dividends.

Instead, the struggling Mets (50-55) are currently five games below .500 and are in fourth place in the NL East. They are 18 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves (67-36) as of this writing.

It could get potentially worse for the Mets. Verlander, who's barely eight months into his Mets tenure, told the media on Sunday he would be “more open” to a trade if he feels the team isn't committed to winning in 2024.

Verlander's recent statement isn't just a rebuttal of Eppler's claim. The former could be hinting his days with the Mets are numbered. In fact, rumblings of a potential trade to the LA Dodgers have gotten louder in recent days.

If Justin Verlander follows suit after Max Scherzer, one can only wonder what Billy Eppler would say about the state of the Mets.

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the plot thickens for Eppler and his team.