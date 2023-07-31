Justin Verlander could be the next man out after the New York Mets traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Saturday. And by the looks of it, the Los Angeles Dodgers are becoming a likely destination for the veteran pitcher.

According to the latest rumors, the Dodgers have legitimate interest in Verlander, and the talks surrounding their potential union are only increasing as the trade deadline gets closer. However, the Los Angeles franchise has their reservations, and rightfully so.

Verlander's two-year, $86.6 million contract with the Mets include a $35 million vesting option in 2025 if he's able to pitch 140 innings in the 2024 season. The right-handed pitcher is already 40 years old and clearly at the tail-end of his career, so the Dodgers are naturally concerned about the guaranteed money they might need to pay him at his age-42 campaign, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“The buzz around the Dodgers and Verlander among scouts is growing louder. The match seems obvious, even though the Dodgers likely would be uncomfortable with Verlander’s conditional option that guarantees him $35 million at age 42 in 2025 if he pitches 140 innings next season. But Cohen paid $36 million to extract a top 100 prospect out of the Rangers for Scherzer. Surely he can figure out a way out for Verlander, too. If Verlander is willing,” Rosenthal wrote.

For what it's worth, that is also reportedly the same issue that's making the Houston Astros hesitant in pulling the trigger on a Justin Verlander deal. The Texas franchise reportedly doesn't want to take that responsibility.

While a number of teams are interested in Justin Verlander–and the pitcher himself appears to be open to a potential trade–it might be difficult for the Mets to move him because of his contract situation. The Atlanta Braves have been mentioned as potential suitors as well, though they haven't engaged in trade talks.

Of course a lot can happen in the next couple of days heading to the trade deadline, and after the Scherzer deal, the Mets made it known to the whole league that they are motivated sellers. With that said, don't be surprised if Verlander is wearing a different jersey come August 1st.