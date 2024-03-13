A familiar face could potentially come back to Queens, with the New York Mets reportedly among the teams showing interest in acquiring free agent third baseman JD Davis, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.
“Mets are among teams to have reached out on old friend JD Davis, Jays seem like a logical fit but he’d help his former team in Queens, too.”
Davis hit the free-agent market after getting released by the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco cut Davis after he won arbitration and signed a one-year deal worth $6.9 million with the National League West division ball club, but is now free to look for work somewhere else in the majors. He is also getting paid $1.1 million instead for his termination from the Giants because salaries negotiated through an arbitration panel are not guaranteed.
The infielder spent the last two seasons in the majors with San Francisco, during which he hit .251/.333/.431 and hit 26 home runs to go with 83 RBIs.
Before he played for the Giants, Davis played for the Mets from 2019 to 2022 when he was traded by New York to San Francisco along with Nick Zwack, Carson Seymour, and Thomas Szapucki for Darin Ruf. During his stint with the Mets, Davis slashed .278/.364/.451 and recorded 37 home runs with 120 RBIs across 335 games and 1,100 plate appearances.
The Mets could use some help at third base. In 2023, they finished last in the league in terms of third-base wRC+ (67) and were worst as well at the position in terms of wOBA (264).