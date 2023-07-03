It didn’t take long for the New York Mets to become one of the biggest embarrassments in all of baseball again. After being one of the best teams in 2022, they are the most expensive team in sports and one of the most mediocre and disappointing teams in MLB. San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis illustrated the issues with New York that money can’t fix.

Davis, who was traded from the Mets to the Giants at last year's trade deadline, has improved since being dealt. His OPS has improved and his defense has gotten much more solid. New York moved him around the diamond, making it hard to improve on defense and limiting his overall value to the team, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.

“I wanted to do what’s best for all those teams, but it was hindering my ability,” Davis said of the Mets, via The Athletic. “If I were to stick with first base and third base or in the outfield, I think I would have gotten better over time instead of being 50 percent committed to two different areas. It just seemed like I wasn’t getting better at each one.”

Davis showed promise with the Mets but was also in and out of the lineup and used in a utility role that doesn’t suit him. He said that if “you feel a sense of urgency in the front office, as a player you feel like you’re going to be in survival mode.” With a regular role at third base with the Giants, he has been much more consistent.

Although Davis not working with the Mets is an understandable part of a role player's career, New York's inability to be a consistent winner has to be studied. Several good players have come in and out of the organization but with no sustained winning in the past few years.

“The best reference I can put on it is when Deion Sanders walks into Colorado, he tells them, ‘You guys aren’t my guys,’” Davis said, via The Athletic. The Giants having an eight-game lead on the Mets in the NL standings gives Davis a better squad to grow with. Meanwhile, in New York, they have a lot of questions to answer.