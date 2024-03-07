The New York Yankees must fend off serious competition to keep hold of superstar slugger Juan Soto.
Excitement brews among Yankees fans for the 2024 season, as the team boasts a considerably stronger roster on paper compared to what they had at the end of the 2023 season.
With one year left on his contract, the Yankees secured Soto from the San Diego Padres, anticipating his eventual free agency, a strategy consistent with the approach of his agent, Scott Boras. General manager Brian Cashman has openly acknowledged Soto's one-year deal, indicating the team's awareness of the situation.
With crucial additions made, the Yankees are now widely recognized as one of the top contenders in the American League.
If the slugging outfielder's tenure in pinstripes proves to be only a year-long affair, the New York Mets could emerge as potential suitors.
“The most interesting thing heard at Mets’ camp yesterday — and it’s not surprising, given that the Scherzer contract (and others) will melt off their payroll next winter — is that they fully intend to take a run at Juan Soto next winter,” Buster Olney of ESPN reported.
The Mets have frequently surfaced as a potential destination for Soto. With the Mets having a lot in the bank, they possess the capability to meet any asking price.
The Yankees, however, are no strangers to big moves. They too have the financial means to pursue Juan Soto should they choose to do so.
While the future remains uncertain, one thing is evident: both New York clubs will vie for Soto's services in the upcoming offseason.