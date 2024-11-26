Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet is one of the most sought-after trade targets this offseason. The White Sox made the decision not to trade Crochet during the 2024 season, instead deciding to hold on to him and work on a move during the offseason.

Crochet's market is beginning to take shape. Jim Bowden of the Athletic revealed what two of the teams who are considering trading for Crochet would have to give up.

First, Bowden outlined what a potential Mets deal would look like.

“I think the deal would have to look more like [Luisangel] Acuña, Jett Williams and Drew Gilbert perhaps? I keep hearing that White Sox general manager Chris Getz is focused on position players, not pitching in return for Crochet,” Bowden wrote. “He could change his mind, but if he sticks with that approach, I think that trio would be close to getting a deal done.”

Bowden then described what the Red Sox would have to offer the White Sox for Crochet.

“Based on what the White Sox are saying, I think a package of [Triston] Casas, [Wilyer] Abreu and Connor Wong probably gets close to landing Crochet,” Bowden wrote. “The Red Sox could then replace Abreu with prospect Roman Anthony in right field, replace Wong with Kyle Teel at catcher, move Devers to first base and sign either Alex Bregman or Willy Adames in free agency.”

Garrett Crochet's trade market

Crochet was the subject of countless trade rumors during the season, but ended up staying with the White Sox after his market died down a bit following his comments about not pitching in the postseason unless he signed an extension with whichever team traded for him.

However, now that the season is finished, Crochet's market has heated back up. After an All-Star season in which the 25-year-old lefty recorded a 3.58 ERA and had a stunning 12.9 SO/9, teams are once again ready to try and acquire the White Sox star.

While Bowden laid out potential deals for the Red Sox and Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are some other teams that could also be well-positioned to make a deal.

Based on what Bowden said, it looks like the White Sox have the ability to target either proven Major League talent, like Casas, Abreu and Wong from the Red Sox, or a more prospect-oriented deal, like Acuna, Williams and Gilbert from the Mets.