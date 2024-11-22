The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are both expected to be some of the most active teams in free agency and the trade market this offseason. The AL East rivals were each recently linked to one of the top available arms.

The Orioles and Red Sox were both named as teams that are in the best position to put together a deal for Crochet, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Orioles and Red Sox are well stocked with the position-player talent Chicago seeks. While the O’s surrendered some prospects at the deadline, this may be their best hope for an ace. Ultimately, they may have trouble outbidding bigger markets for Corbin Burnes.”

Crochet was the subject of countless trade rumors during the season, but ended up staying with the Chicago White Sox after his market died down a bit following his comments about not pitching in the postseason unless he signed an extension with whichever team traded for him.

However, now that the season is finished, Crochet's market has heated back up. After an All-Star season in which the 25-year-old lefty recorded a 3.58 ERA and had a stunning 12.9 SO/9, teams are once again ready to try and acquire the White Sox star.

Why are the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are a great fit for Garrett Crochet?

Like Heyman mentions, the Orioles and Red Sox both have some of the deepest minor league systems in all of baseball, especially for position players, making them great potential trade partners with the rebuilding White Sox.

Six of the Orioles' top seven prospects are all position players. Headlined by 22-year-old infielder Coby Mayo, the No. 8 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline and 20-year-old catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo, the No. 13 overall prospect, the Orioles have the ability to offer a very competitive deal. With new owner David Rubenstein now at the helm, the Orioles are also expected to be very aggressive this offseason.

For the Red Sox, their top eight prospects are all position players. Their group is headlined by four elite prospects: 20-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony, the No. 3 overall prospect, 21-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the No. 7 overall prospect, 22-year-old infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell, the No. 10 overall prospect and 22-year-old catcher Kyle Teel, the No. 25 overall prospect.

If either team is willing to offer their top prospects, like Mayo, Basallo, Anthony, Mayer, Campbell or Teel, then the White Sox should not hesitate to get a deal done.