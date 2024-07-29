Garrett Crochet recently made a trade demand that caught the attention of the entire MLB world. Crochet reportedly made it clear that he will not pitch in the postseason if traded to a contender unless the contender offers him a contract extension. The Chicago White Sox pitcher is also unwilling to move to the bullpen. White Sox general manager Chris Getz addressed the situation on Monday, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“We understand why a stance would be taken like that,” Getz said. “How you go about expressing that, was a bit hurtful, quite honestly, considering we could have handled it a little bit differently and still accomplish what everyone wanted to accomplish.”

The White Sox were seemingly not fans of Crochet's approach to the trade demand. They do understand the thought process behind the pitching strategy itself, though.

“The communication had been very strong between Garrett and I and his agency,” Getz added, via Rogers. “I was a little surprised and taken aback by how they went about it, considering I had a conversation with his agent the night before. That’s not exactly the tactic I would have taken, being a former player.”

Garrett Crochet's demand surprised teams around the MLB world in addition to Getz and the White Sox. Getz said that his relationship with Crochet is still “good,” via Scott Merkin of MLB.com. With that being said, Getz isn't sure how the situation will impact a potential Crochet trade.

Garrett Crochet trade update

Will the White Sox trade Crochet? It remains a possibility, but the pitcher reportedly had far more interest before his demand was made public, something MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed on Foul Territory Monday.

“He just changed the equation for certain teams,” Rosenthal said. “Certain teams, from my understanding, bailed after that all came out. And then there's teams that are still in the mix.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly still held interest in Crochet despite the demand. LA acquired White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech in a three-team deal on Monday, however, so it remains to be seen if they will still attempt to trade for Garrett Crochet as well.