One anonymous MLB agent feels Shohei Ohtani will eventually re-sign with the Los Angeles Angels, per Buster Olney.

Rumors of Shohei Ohtani's next destination have been swirling in the media lately. Teams such as the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Atlanta Braves have reportedly expressed interest. However, one agent feels Ohtani will re-sign with the Los Angeles Angels, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

“Only Shohei Ohtani seems to know where he's going to sign, leaving everyone else to guess. One player agent thinks he's going back to the Angels, because of money, sure, but also because he is devoted to routine and no organization would offer him more autonomy than the Angels,” Buster Olney tweeted on Monday.

The latest development in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes is consistent with a report from USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale almost two months ago.

“While the Dodgers sill are the favorite to sign free agent Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are cautiously optimistic that Ohtani will stay with them,” Nightengale reported on October 17.

Ohtani just concluded his sixth season in the majors. He has racked up three MLB All-Star selections, two All-MLB First Team berths, and two American League MVP awards so far.

New Angels manager Ron Washington on Shohei Ohtani: “I don’t have much to say about that yet because I don’t want to let anything out of the bag” 👀 pic.twitter.com/TSRAyUatwY — Victor Weiland (@Farmervic42) December 4, 2023

Unfortunately, the Angels have been a mediocre ball club since Ohtani broke into the majors five years ago. Los Angeles hasn't won more than 80 games since he joined the MLB ranks in 2018. Will new Angels manager Ron Washington change that trend? It will be a daunting task with or without Ohtani.

Regardless where Shohei Ohtani ends up, he will command a salary that could reach an astonishing $600 million. As the MLB winter meetings kick off, we still have no idea where the Japanese ace will strut his wares next.

One thing's for sure: whoever signs Shohei Ohtani gets a game-changer of epic proportions.