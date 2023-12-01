Shohei Ohtani's contract in MLB free agency could reportedly reach around $600 million despite his elbow injury

During the 2023 regular season, rumors swirled about Shohei Ohtani's potential earnings in MLB free agency. The superstar was in the middle of another jaw-dropping campaign for the Los Angeles Angels, and some people around the MLB world thought Ohtani may end up earning well over $600 million. Then Ohtani suffered an elbow injury which will keep him off the mound in 2024.

This led to speculation about whether or not Ohtani would make even $500 million, still an impressive number but below what he was originally expected to make. But $600 million reportedly is not out of the question.

Teams are expected to go head-to-head in a bidding war for Shohei Ohtani in free agency. A source said that Ohtani's contract could end up reaching the $600 million mark, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Shohei Ohtani's potential contract

There are obviously a lot of things to consider here. The amount of years will play a big role. Some teams may try to offer Ohtani a lucrative, but shorter deal. Others may hope that Ohtani will consider taking a discount of sorts for a longer contract.

At 29-years old, Ohtani would likely prefer to sign a long-term deal. This would provide security for him during his 30's. Teams may be hesitant given his injury history with his elbow, as Ohtani previously suffered an elbow injury as well.

Even if his pitching future is not as certain as it once was, Ohtani is still going to provide elite production at the plate. And with that being said, he is still expecting to return to the mound in 2025.

Shohei Ohtani may end up signing his contract during the MLB Winter Meetings (December 3-December 6). The entire baseball world will closely follow the meetings as a result. Despite the injury, Ohtani's decision is comparable to LeBron James' first move when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in NBA free agency.

LeBron went on to win championships in Miami, and Ohtani reportedly wants to join a winning organization. Perhaps he will become a multi-time World Series champion within the next few years after signing his contract in free agency this offseason.