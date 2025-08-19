After trading for George Pickens, many believe the Dallas Cowboys have a solid wide receiver group for quarterback Dak Prescott. However, it sounds like the depth might be a bit of a concern to begin the season after one wideout is ruled out with an injury.

Reports indicate that Jonathan Mingo, who is 24 years old, is expected to miss at least the first game of the regular season with a PCL injury, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The Cowboys believe Mingo will be out for at least a month, but there is a chance he will be out longer.

“Sources: Cowboys WR Jonathan Mingo is dealing with a PCL injury he suffered last week that’s expected to sideline him to start the regular season. The belief is he’ll be out for at least a month.”

Mingo was originally a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was eventually traded to the Cowboys in November 2024. The trade gave Jonathan Mingo a fresh new start, and he is set to begin his second season in Dallas. But due to the injury, his debut for the upcoming season may be prolonged.

Jonathan Mingo didn't play a key role in the Cowboys' offense after the trade. He only started in one game out of the eight he played in. The former second-round pick finished the 2024-25 season with 17 receptions for 167 receiving yards while playing for both the Panthers and Cowboys.

With Mingo likely out for the Week 1 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys are likely to utilize a wide receiver group consisting of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jalen Tolbert as the top three options. Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson will remain the starting tight end with guys like Jalen Brooks and KaVontae Turpin providing depth to the wide receiver core.