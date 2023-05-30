Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The New York Yankees decided to cut ties with veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks after a brutal start to the season. Hicks hit just .188 with one home run and five RBI and is now looking for another opportunity. As it turns out, he isn’t going very far. The Baltimore Orioles were reportedly considering signing him, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

‘Sources: The Orioles are expressing serious interest in free-agent outfielder Aaron Hicks, who was recently released by the Yankees. There’s a clear fit with Cedric Mullins dealing with a right abductor/groin strain. First to link Hicks/Orioles: @JoezMcfLy‘

On Monday, All-Star outfielder Cedric Mullins left the game early with an injury, so bringing in Hicks would signal that this Mullins injury is expected to keep him out for some time.

It didn’t take long, either, as the Orioles inked Hicks to a contract on Tuesday and also placed Mullins on the 10-day IL with a right groin strain.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/UuBLPsceFI — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 30, 2023

The Orioles have gotten off to a surprisingly good start this season, and they are two games ahead of the Yankees for second place in the American League East as of Tuesday.

It remains to be seen how much playing time Hicks gets, but with Mullins heading to the IL, it sure opens up some opportunities for him. Terrin Vavra came in to replace Mullins on Monday against the Guardians, but he is hitting just .279 this season with zero home runs and five RBI, so bringing in a veteran such as Hicks makes sense.

Maybe a change of scenery will wake up Aaron Hicks offense, and staying in the AL East will make for a fun time.