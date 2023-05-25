Adam Frazier’s three-run home run off of Nestor Cortes was a key part of the Baltimore Orioles’ comeback win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, and rookie Gunnar Henderson raved about what Frazier has provided the Orioles this year.

“He’s just a rock,” Gunnar Henderson said, via Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “He’s going to give you good ABs, no matter who’s on the mound. Really gonna fight and play really good defense and put good contact on the ball, and then, when you mess up and leave one on the inside, he’s going to turn on it and do exactly what he did.”

Adam Frazier’s home run cut a 5-1 Yankees lead to 5-4. Henderson hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead double later in the seventh inning to give the Orioles a 6-5 lead. The Orioles ended up scoring eight in the inning, giving them a 9-5 lead. Baltimore won 9-6. Manager Brandon Hyde also raved about Frazier’s impact.

“It’s been massive for us, everything he does,” Brandon Hyde said, via Kubatko. “Leadership in the clubhouse, leadership on the field, and the at-bats he takes. The numbers for me don’t show what kind of at-bats he takes. He puts the ball in play with two strikes, pressure on the defense, pressure on the pitcher, smart baserunner, smart hitter. He’s had a ton of lineouts to short. He had another one (Tuesday) night in the 10th inning.”

Frazier was once an all-star for the Pittsburgh Pirates, before getting traded to the San Diego Padres in 2021. It did not go well with the Padres, and the same was the case with the Seattle Mariners in 2022. The Orioles signed Frazier to a one-year $8 million deal this offseason on a low-risk high-reward contract. So far, it has worked out great for Baltimore, who sits at 32-17 and in second place in the American League East.