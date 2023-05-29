Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins left Monday’s 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians early with a right adductor groin strain, according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. Hyde said Mullins is being tested after the game.

“It’s the last thing you want to see,” Hyde said.

Mullins pulled up grabbing the top of his right leg while trying to beat out an infield hit in the bottom of the eighth. He was able to walk off the field on his own.

Mullins, an All-Star in 2021, was o-for-2 with a pair of walks. He’s enjoyed a bounce-back year after a 2022 season in which the bulk of his counting stats at the plate were down from his breakout 2021 campaign. In 53 games this season Mullins is hitting .263/.331/.438 with 23 extra-base hits, 39 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

If Mullins were to miss extended time the Orioles would certainly miss him. Mullins is one of the better leadoff hitters in baseball and plays a quality center field, a combo that most teams would die to have in a single player.

The Orioles pose a legitimate threat in the stacked AL East and should be in the American League playoff picture for the majority of the season, if not the entirety. Losing a star and leader in Cedric Mullins will be a tough pill to swallow if it comes to that.

The Orioles are 34-20 after Monday’s loss and sit 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. It remains to be seen how long Mullins will be out, if at all, but the initial signs don’t look good in Baltimore’s eyes.