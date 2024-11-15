The Baltimore Orioles once again made it to the postseason, to only be taken out in their first round of action by the Kansas City Royals. There are a number of spots where the team could improve, including adding arms to the starting rotation. Ace Corbin Burnes is a free agent, and he could potentially leave the Orioles. Regardless if Burnes leaves or not, GM Mike Elias needs to add another arm to the rotation. One solution could be Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet, and the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday that Baltimore could be interested.

“White Sox star lefty Garrett Crochet seems certain to go in trade this winter,” Heyman wrote in one of his latest pieces. “And the White Sox should do much better than their deadline offers even two years from free agency (instead of three). Rivals predict they will receive a “blue-chip” prospect, and probably more. The Dodgers and Phillies are among teams at the forefront of talks, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported. The Orioles, stocked with the best collection of young position players, are in.”

Crochet would likely cost a pretty penny, but Baltimore has the one of, if not the, deepest farm systems in baseball. They have a lot of young talent already on the big-league club, with much more waiting in the wings. A trade for Crochet could be done without totally breaking the bank. Will Elias and the O's front office pull off another trade for a big-name starting pitcher two offseasons in a row? It's certainly possible.

Garrett Crochet, Orioles could be perfect match

Elias, the front office and manager Brandon Hyde have a major league roster stocked with talent. Particularly in the starting lineup, as young players like shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Colton Cowser are just the tip of the iceberg. The upper levels of the minors have players who are also ready to contribute in the majors, but they are blocked by other growing talent. So, a trade for Crochet is definitely possible.

Players like corner infielder Coby Mayo, catcher/ first baseman Samuel Basallo, and outfielders Dylan Beavers and Jud Fabian could all contribute right away or soon at Camden Yards. They could be a big part of a potential deal for Crochet. Other potential prospects to keep an eye on would be some that are down in the lower levels of the minors, like pitchers Juan Nunez and Luis De Leon.

The pieces of the puzzle are there. The Orioles need to capitalize on having so much young talent. Will they pull the trigger in order to improve an already strong team? That is something that championship teams always strive to do.