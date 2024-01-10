As many of five teams could be in on Marcus Stroman.

There seems to be a new report regarding free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman almost every day and Wednesday brought the latest on the two-time All-Star hurler. Jon Heyman reports that as many as five teams are interested in Stroman at the moment, including a trio of AL East teams in the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

With just over a month until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, it'd be expected that the top-level starters will be signed by now and be ready to go with their teams by the second week of February. Stroman is now one of the best names remaining on the open market, hence why there is no shortage of teams inquiring about his services.

Outside of Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, Stroman is the best available starting pitcher left. His second half left much to be desired, but he was arguably the best pitcher in the league pre-All-Star break in 2023. If he can put together a full season filled with quality starts he could be a bargain for whoever ends up signing him.

A look at the suitors

With the market thinning and spring training approaching, it's no surprise that fans expect there to be signings sooner rather than later. Teams are growing desperate for help and with plenty of talent still available, why wouldn’t they go after it?

Though they were mentioned to be in the mix for Stroman, the Orioles aren’t seen as serious contenders to get him, per Heyman. Their AL East counterpart Yankees have been a team firmly in the mix on Stroman. The 32-year-old has expressed a desire to pitch in New York.

The Red Sox have been mentioned in nearly every starting pitcher conversation this offseason. Stroman fits them well and could be an option for Boston if it misses out on Montgomery.

Outside of those three, the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants – two teams always in the market for pitching – are also intrigued by Stroman.

Marcus Stroman can be a reliable middle-of-the-rotation option for a contending team and should find a new home soon.