Cubs star pitcher Marcus Stroman, who's entering free agency, is receiving offers from multiple teams, including the Red Sox and the Giants.

It's the MLB offseason, baby! Some of the biggest names in the market have already found new homes, such as Shohei Ohtani. However, there are still a lot of stars looking for a new home. In particular, there are a lot of pitchers still available in the market. One of the stars still on the market is ex-Cubs star Marcus Stroman.

Stroman, a two-time All-Star, is currently testing the waters in free agency. After one of the best seasons in his career as part of the Cubs, many teams are lining up to sign the star pitcher, per Mark Feinsand. These teams include powerhouses like the Orioles, as well as former contenders looking to restore their former glory in the Red Sox and the Giants.

“The Giants, Angels, Orioles and Red Sox have all been connected with Marcus Stroman, which makes sense given their respective rotation needs. A reunion with the Cubs also can’t be ruled out, though that seems less likely than Stroman signing with a new club.”

One of the biggest weaknesses of the Orioles last season was their rotation. While they had some solid arms, they were not able to field five solid starters on a regular basis. Meanwhile, a big part of the struggles of the Giants and the Red Sox last season was the lack of a top-tier starter on their rotation. Marcus Stroman would be a major help to these teams.

As for the Angels? Well, they currently have a Shohei Ohtani-sized hole in their rotation. Regardless of whether Ohtani stayed, they likely would've wanted Stroman or another starter due to his inability to pitch. Now that the star's gone, the Halos' front office will have their hands full trying to rebuild the roster. Stroman would be a good arm to get, but it's going to be hard to replace Ohtani's production.

Stroman was not an All-Star this season for nothing. In his first season with the Cubs, Stroman had a 3.95 ERA with 119 strikeouts. He was arguably the Cubs' best starter, winning 56% of his 25 starts. He'll be a huge help to the team that ends up signing him.