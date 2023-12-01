The San Diego Padres are unlikely to retain Juan Soto, as they are seeking trade offers for the star left fielder.

It feels like it was just yesterday when the San Diego Padres swung a trade for star hitter Juan Soto. Soto was traded from the Washington Nationals to San Diego to join a loaded squad. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. After making the postseason in his first year, the Padres completely missed the playoffs last season.

Now, it seems like all hope is lost for more of Soto in San Diego. With a contract extension looming, there were questions about whether Juan Soto would stay with the Padres. Apparently, that doesn't seem to be the case, per Jeff Passan's reporting for ESPN.

“What looked inevitable across the industry a month ago — the payroll-cutting Padres would be forced to trade Soto, who will make more than $30 million in arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2024 season — is edging closer to becoming a reality for the franchise. San Diego, sources said, is engaging teams in trade talks for the 25-year-old, whom they acquired at the 2022 trade deadline.”

The Padres went into the 2023 season with high expectations for themselves. After all, they were just coming off an NLCS run where they nearly made it to the World Series. However, things just did not click for San Diego in the season. Soto wasn't their biggest problem: he was one of the better hitters, in fact. He bounced back from his dreadful 2022 season to post a season more like his usual self.

The problem, though, is Soto's upcoming deal. Should he continue to play at this pace, the Padres will need to shell out big bucks for Soto. Clearly, that's something that the team is not comfortable with. Teams will be chomping at the bit to sign Soto. Who'll come out on top?