Korean free agent outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee's market is reportedly already percolating, with the San Diego Padres as a legitimate landing spot amid the buzz that Juan Soto is likely going to be traded to the New York Yankees, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Padres have been rumored to trade Juan Soto to create payroll flexibility, and Jung-Hoo Lee is a solid candidate to take over that spot in the outfield. He should be cheaper than Soto in 2024, is a solid defensive player and is projected as a good contact bat in MLB. It will be interesting to see how he translates to the MLB level.

The Padres are still trying to compete, despite likely trading Soto to the Yankees. Freeing up the money that was scheduled to go to Soto should help the Padres round out their roster. The pitchers the Padres would get in a potential deal with the Yankees should bolster the team's pitching depth in both the rotation and the bullpen, while also potentially adding a catcher in the deal as well.

While Lee is not the biggest free agent, he could be an under-the-radar acquisition for the team that signs him.

While the Padres are likely going to have a bit of a different look in the 2024 season, there is still a plan laid out to remain competitive. That is possible whether or not Lee is signed this offseason, but that would be one of the more obvious moves to fill the void that will likely be left by Soto.