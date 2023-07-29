The San Diego Padres had visions of making a push for the postseason in 2023. However, that just doesn't look likely at this point in the season. In fact, the Padres have just a 22.4% chance to make the playoffs, according to Baseball Reference. Given their place in the standings, it's only natural that players such as Blake Snell are hearing their names in the rumor mill ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline.

Snell has pitched incredibly well despite the team's disappointing season thus far. The former AL Cy Young winner has pitched to an MLB-leading 2.61 ERA in 114 innings pitched. He has 147 strikeouts to 64 walks, as well.

The trade market this summer is not kind to teams in need of quality starting pitching. As a result, Snell's name certainly should be a popular one ahead of the August 1 MLB Trade Deadline. But which teams could make a move for the Padres ace? Which teams are the best fits for Snell for the rest of the season? Here are three of the best landing spots for Blake Snell ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

The Reds received new life after the promotion of promising rookie Elly De La Cruz midseason. As such, Cincinnati is legitimately in the running for a playoff spot this fall. A trade for Blake Snell could increase their odds as the rest of the regular season rolls on.

The Reds have a number of promising young hitters on their roster. De La Cruz is just one of those players. However, they are certainly in need of quality arms in their rotation. Snell immediately becomes the team's ace. And given the slim gap between Cincinnati and the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, he could take them over the top in that race.

The cost for Snell might be a bit high given his performances this season. However, if a trade can get done, the Reds certainly would be wise to add Snell to their pitching staff.

There's a bit of an obvious fit here given who runs Boston's front office. Chaim Bloom was with the Tampa Bay Rays organization when Snell entered the MLB. In fact, he was with the Rays when Snell won the AL Cy Young in 2018. If any executive in the league knows this player, it's Bloom.

The Red Sox find themselves just two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot. Boston also sits seven and a half games out of first place in the American League East. Despite sitting in fourth place, the Red Sox have a shot at playoff baseball.

Snell gives the Red Sox a top-of-the-line arm without being too risky of a gamble. And he could be the final piece in bringing October baseball back to Fenway Park this fall.

Baltimore recently overtook the Rays for the AL East division lead. And they look like a team that could go on a run this October. However, they need to make a few moves to increase their odds. That's where Blake Snell comes in.

Orioles pitching has sported a respectable ERA so far this season. But the team's bullpen is a major reason for this number. Questions remain in the starting rotation. Snell helps address some of those concerns. And his experience in the AL East gives him a leg up over other starters on the market.

The Orioles last won the division in 2014. Adding Blake Snell would go a long way toward ending that drought and ensuring the team enters the 2023 postseason as division champions.