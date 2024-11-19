Will Pete Alonso return to the New York Mets? The free agent first baseman is expected to draw interest from multiple teams. The Mets are still considered a potential landing destination, though. According to a recent survey from ESPN, predictions from executives are almost split.

The ESPN article, which was written by Jesse Rogers, reveals the results of a survey which included 18 executives. 10 voted that Alonso will not return to the Mets, while eight voted that he will return to the only MLB team he has ever known.

Again, Alonso is a popular free agent. The 29-year-old first baseman would be a quality fit for a number of ball clubs. Returning to the Mets seems to be a realistic option for Alonso, however.

Alonso has played in New York since 2019. He has made four All-Star teams during that span, earning three of those selections consecutively from 2022-2024. Alonso saw his OPS decline in 2024, as his .788 OPS was the lowest of his career. Still, the Mets first baseman hit 34 home runs and played in all 162 games.

Alonso's durability will catch teams' attention. He has played in at least 152 games (not including the shortened 2020 season) in each season of his career. At the very least, Alonso will bring stability at first base and elite power from the right side of the plate.

The Mets have also been linked to star outfielder Juan Soto. Signing Soto may be New York's primary focus. They are likely open to a reunion with Alonso regardless of whether or not they sign Soto. If the Mets fail to sign Soto, however, then they will probably be more aggressive in their free agency pursuit of Alonso.

Pete Alonso's free agency will be interesting to follow. He is a player who can instantly provide a crucial impact for whichever team he ends up signing with.