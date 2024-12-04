The Seattle Mariners had one of, if not the best starting rotations in Major League Baseball last season. It is no surprise that teams like the Philadelphia Phillies have been calling with trade proposals.

The Phillies offered All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm to the Mariners in exchange for one of their top-two pitchers, Logan Gilbert or George Kirby according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

“Industry sources said the Mariners have been active in exploratory talks with other clubs, shopping specifically for a new third baseman to replace Josh Rojas, who became a free agent last month when the Mariners opted not to offer him a contract,” Jude wrote. “Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm has been the most popular named linked to the Mariners in trade speculation early in the offseason.”

“In initial trade talks between the two clubs, the Phillies asked for one of the Mariners’ top pitchers — Logan Gilbert or George Kirby — in exchange for Bohm, a source with knowledge of the discussions said,” Jude continued. “Dipoto has gone on the record saying his preference would be to keep all five pitchers from a starting rotation that ranked as the best in MLB this year.”

Should the Seattle Mariners consider trading one of their starters to the Philadelphia Phillies for Alec Bohm?

After the Mariners non-tendered third baseman Josh Rojas, it makes sense that players like Bohm are on the team's radar.

Bohm had an excellent season for the Phillies in 2024, slashing .280/.332/.448 while hitting 15 home runs and 44 doubles and driving in 97 runs. Bohm was also named to his first All-Star team and participated in the Home Run Derby.

While Bohm is a very solid third baseman, the Phillies would have to include some more assets if they want to acquire players like Gilbert or Kirby. Gilbert, 26, and Kirby, 27, were both two of the top pitchers in baseball last season. Most importantly, Gilbert has three more years of team control and Kirby has four, making them both incredibly valuable trade targets.

A more realistic trade could be for the Mariners to send 31-year-old starter Luis Castillo to the Phillies for Bohm. Castillo is a bit older and on a more expensive contract, making it easier for the Mariners to let him go.

If the Phillies will only consider Gilbert or Kirby, then the Mariners should pass. Bohm is not enough of a difference-maker to give up either of their young aces.