The Athletics have been much more aggressive than many expected early in the offseason. However, they had to draw the line somewhere when the Philadelphia Phillies came calling.

The A's are still searching for a third baseman. While the Phillies entertained the idea of trading Alec Bohm, they asked for star reliever Mason Miller in return. In turn, the Athletics ended trade discussions, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Bohm earned the first All-Star nomination if his career in 2024, hitting .280 with 15 home runs and 97 RBI. If he had played for the A's, the third baseman would've ranked second in both RBI and batting average behind Brent Rooker. Ultimately, his addition would give the Athletics' lineup the extra thump it needs.

However, if it costs Miller, the A's are inclined to pass. He transitioned into the full-time closer's role, recording 28 saves. Miller also had an immaculate 2.49 ERA and 104/21 K/BB ratio on the way to his first All-Star nomination.

This isn't the first time Miller has seen his name in trade rumors. However, the A's will be expecting a king's ransom should they actual deal him. Alongside his work on the diamond, Miller is under team control through 2029 and made less than $1 million in 2024. He is on arguably the most team-friendly contract in the league.

So for as good as Alec Bohm may be, it's not like the A's are ready to contend. They have made some strong additions in free agency, but they are far from being considered AL West favorites. Trading Miller for Bohm would be a short-sighted move for a team who should be all-in on their future.

That's not to say that Mason Miller won't be traded. He is the best piece the A's have to offer and is one of the most coveted players in the league. But if the Athletics are going to sign off on a trade, it'll cost much more than Bohm.

In turn, the Phillies may have to consider their asking price when shopping their third baseman.