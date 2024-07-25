Will the Pittsburgh Pirates buy or sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline? Pittsburgh currently holds a 52-50 record, which places them third in the National League Central. The Pirates are still alive in the NL Wild Card conversation as well. One American League executive isn't sure the Pirates should add ahead of the deadline, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“This is a tricky one,” the executive said. “I get that they haven't made the postseason in a decade, but are they really going to add players and push Paul Skenes and Jared Jones down the stretch? That's why I voted to subtract. It's asking too much. They need to load up for when Skenes and Jones are in their prime.”

The executive seems to believe the Pirates are close, but they should wait until Skenes and Jones have more MLB experience before going all in. Others think the Pirates should do everything they can to win right now. However, the AL executive does make a good point.

Pirates' Paul Skenes, Jared Jones dilemma

Paul Skenes, who has emerged as one of MLB's most popular players, and Jared Jones are young pitchers. The Pirates would need both hurlers to be on top of their games for a potential playoff push. Yet, Skenes and Jones are still getting used to the MLB workload.

Skenes has pitched in a total of 12 games, while Jones has 16 big league starts to his name. There is no question that Skenes and Jones are talented but there are also no guarantees that they are ready to lead a team down the stretch.

Perhaps the Pirates will decide to buy at the deadline. After all, their fans are hoping to reach the playoffs. Pittsburgh should be cautious about giving too much prospect capital away. Deciding to move away from a rebuild too quickly can set a team back.