The Athletics made a shocking splash when they signed Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million contract. But before Severino signed on the dotted line, the A's had another pitcher they wanted to add in mind.

The Athletics made a, “big offer,” to Sean Manaea in hopes of a reunion, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. With the A's giving Severino the biggest contract in team history, it seems like the team's Manaea pursuit is now over.

Still, the fact Manaea was coveted so much by the A's shows how much the organization values him. He spent the first six years of his MLB career with the team, appearing in 129 games. Manaea put up 50-41 record with a 3.86 ERA and a 641/180 K/BB ratio.

However, the left-hander is coming off of arguably the best campaign of his career. Manaea held a 12-6 record, 3.47 ERA and a 184/63 K/BB ratio. His innings pitched and ERA – in seasons with six+ appearances – were both career-highs. Because of this, Manaea is set to receive a strong multi-year offer in free agency.

The A's put one of the table for him, but it wasn't enough to convince him. Still, Severino is more than just a consolation prize. In his 2023 campaign with the New York Mets, Severino put up a 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA and a 161/60 K/BB ratio.

When he first steps on the mound, Severino will begin crafting his A's legend. Sean Manaea already did, from 2016-2021. Not without effort, but that ship has now sailed. The Athletics are a much different team than when the lefty was a part of it.

But in turn, Manaea has become a much different pitcher. A reunion might've earned some leniency from a fanbase without much to cheer for. However, Manaea has his sights set on something much greater and will continue to search free agency for the perfect opportunity.