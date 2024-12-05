The Athletics and starting pitcher Luis Severino reportedly agreed to a $67 million contract on Thursday. The move was surprising, as the A's are not known for spending lucrative amounts of money in MLB free agency. In fact, the Severino contract instantly became the franchise's most expensive contract ever, per FOX Sports: MLB.

Athletics legend Eric Chavez agreed to a $66 million contact extension in 2004. It is worth noting that Severino is set to make $67 million across three seasons, while Chavez's deal was a six-year contract.

The previous most expensive free agency contract the Athletics had ever signed a player to was the three-year, $30 million deal they agreed to with Billy Butler in 2025, per FOX Sports: MLB as well.

The decision to sign Luis Severino to a franchise record-breaking deal suggests that the Athletics are trending in a new direction. Of course, they need a way to excite fans after moving from Oakland, so perhaps Luis Severino will help to draw in more fans.

Severino, 30, pitched to a 3.91 ERA in 2024 with the New York Mets. He had previously pitched with the New York Yankees from 2015-2023, so joining a small-market ball club will prove to be an immense change for Severino. There is a chance he will start Opening Day for the Athletics in Sacramento, where they will play before moving to their new Las Vegas ballpark in 2028.

Luis Severino's success in 2024 led many to believe he would land a lucrative contract in free agency. Sure enough, he earned a quality deal, he just happened to agree to sign with a surprising team. The Athletics likely won't be competitive in 2025, so trade rumors may swirl before the '25 trade deadline and next offseason.

Perhaps Severino will help the Athletics shock the MLB world, though. The A's would love to silence their critics by making a postseason run soon.