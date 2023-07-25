General managers believe that both the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds are going to be among the busiest teams in wheeling and dealing ahead of the MLB trade deadline, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

For the Rangers, executives think that even though Texas is leading the American League West division, it has every reason to have a great sense of urgency to make a move (or moves) that would put them in a better position to weather the threat of the Houston Astros, who are just two games behind the Rangers after Monday's games. Adding a quality starter to their rotation could be atop the priority list of the Rangers, who have a starters ERA of 3.81, so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

The Reds, on the other hand, are also in a tight race in the National League Central division, They are just 1.5 games behind division-leaders Milwaukee Brewers at the moment and could shore up their roster, particularly their banged-up pitching staff.

“Enough arms are out there that Cincinnati should surely grab one, especially with Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo out until at least August. In return, teams believe Jonathan India, whose long-term future with the Reds is up in the air, could be the sort of player to land them the starter they need.”

The Reds only had a 3.4 percent odds of making the postseason this year on June 1, per FanGraphs. That figure has risen to 33.1 percent as of July 25, thus giving Cincinnati a reason to be buyers at the trade deadline this August.