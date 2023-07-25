Cody Bellinger is having a resurgence with the Chicago Cubs. Along with the success he's enjoying at the plate, especially of late, are the rumors about a potential move by the Cubs to deal him before this coming August's MLB trade deadline. If the Cubs get serious about using Bellinger as trade bait, the Texas Rangers could potentially be a customer, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“The Rangers are focused on getting pitchers, both starters and relievers. I’ve also heard they could be interested in Cody Bellinger if the Cubs decide to trade him,” Bowden reported.

So far since the resumption of action in the big leagues following the All-Star break, Cody Bellinger is sporting a 1.324 OPS — the second-highest in MLB during that time frame. Only Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves has a better OPS (.1.248) in the same span.

The Rangers don't look like a team that's desperate for help on offense. After all, they are leading the entire MLB in total runs scored and are also No. 1 in batting average (.273) and sixth in home runs (139). But when there's a chance to get better by adding a rental on an expiring deal like Cody Bellinger, the Rangers should at least kick the tires.

Bellinger signed a one-year contract worth $17.5 million with the Cubs last December, with the aim of rebuilding his stock after years of dipping performance in Los Angeles Dodgers threads.

The Rangers are currently leading the American League West division but by only a slim margin with the Houston Astros breathing down their necks. The Cubs, on the other hand, are just third in the National League Central division but have won a bunch of games as of late.