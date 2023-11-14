With the Rays looking to get over their playoff hunt, Tampa Bay has begun talking Manuel Margot trades with numerous teams around MLB.

While the Tampa Bay Rays have made the postseason five straight years, they've come up just short on taking home a World Series title. As the Rays try to get over their playoff hump, Manuel Margot has suddenly become a name of interest.

Tampa Bay has been discussing Margot in trades with multiple teams around the league, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. The outfielder is under contract through the 2024 season with a team option for 2025, meaning Margot wouldn't necessarily be just a rental for any team acquiring him.

Headlined by Randy Arozarena, the Rays have plenty of options and configurations around their outfield. Margot has been a part of that configuration since 2020. However, Tampa Bay knows they need help in other areas of their roster. The team seems willing to do from a position of wealth to help club be more completely overall.

Since arriving in Tampa in 2020, Margot has appeared in 360 games. He's a .264 hitter with a 19 home runs, 153 RBI and 19 stolen bases. This past season he hit .264 with four home runs, 38 RBI and nine stolen bases. While his numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, Margot offers solid defensive work in the outfield alongside his bat. Margot has a career .988 fielding percentage and hasn't made more than three errors in a season one time over his eight-year MLB career.

Competing in the AL East, the Rays know they have to bring their best. Tampa Bay is willing to get creative with Manuel Margot if the right opportunity introduces itself. Teams around the league have been trying to introduce themselves to Tampa Bay as they try to land Margot in a trade.