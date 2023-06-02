When he's on the mound, Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is one of the most electric pitchers in the MLB. While injuries have hurt Glasnow's career, Tampa Bay's mounting injured list has actually kept Glasnow on the Rays.

Both Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs have dealt with long-term injuries for the Rays this season. If both were healthy, Tampa Bay might have considered trading Glasnow, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Glasnow's upcoming contract is one point of contention for Tampa Bay. He is set to make $25 million in 2024. Coupled with his mounting injuries, Glasnow might have been too expensive for the Rays.

The right-hander was traded to the Rays back in 2018. Since then, he has made 51 starts for the team. Glasnow holds a 17-9 record with a 3.10 ERA and a 372/85 K/BB ratio. His low ERA and dominant strikeout numbers show Glasnow's Cy Young potential. However, his time away from the diamond has set him back.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Glasnow has never started more than 14 games in a season with the Rays. Last year, he made just two starts due to Tommy John surgery. He had a lengthy absence to start the 2023 season due to an oblique injury.

But now, Glasnow is healthy. Which can't be said for many of Tampa Bay's other pitchers. With their rotation tattered, Glasnow has gone from a luxury to a necessity. The Rays need to rely on Glasnow's health and hope he can return to his impressive numbers.

Even with his injury history, Tyler Glasnow would've likely fetched a pretty penny. He's a high-potential 29-year-old with plenty of starting experience. However, the Rays can no longer gamble on a trade and must move forward with Glasnow – hopefully at the front – in their rotation.