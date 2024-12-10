The Boston Red Sox are rumored to be getting the inside track on signing starting pitcher Walker Buehler, per MLB Trade Rumors. Buehler is one of several strong arms available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. He just won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buehler is getting strong interest from Boston, who are looking to add pitching. Some other names tied to the Red Sox at the moment include Chicago White Sox hurler Garrett Crochet. Crochet is not a free agent however, so the Red Sox may not be able to reach a deal for him.

Boston is looking to make some splash acquisitions to bring the franchise back to greatness. The Red Sox lost out on slugger Juan Soto, who just agreed to a massive deal with the New York Mets. New York's National League franchise agreed to pay Soto about $51 million a year for the next 15 seasons.

Boston finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 81-81 record.

Walker Buehler will have plenty of suitors this offseason

Buehler put together some impressive performances for the Dodgers in the 2024 postseason. He effectively shut down the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series, then came back to pitch in the ninth inning of the decisive Game 5. His heroics helped Los Angeles clinch the championship.

“I feel like I’m supposed to be in those spots,” Buehler said after that Game 5 performance, per MLB.com.

Los Angeles would be wise to re-sign him, but it seems that there will be a lot of competition for the hurler. The Red Sox are ready to throw a lot of money his way, and toward any other hurler who is interested in heading to Fenway Park. The New York Yankees have also been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Buehler.

Buehler finished the 2024 season with a 5.38 ERA and 1-6 record. His postseason stats however tell a very different story. The pitcher went 1-1 in the postseason, with an earned run average of 3.60.

Buehler pitched his entire MLB career in Los Angeles. He joined the Dodgers in 2017. Dodgers fans surely would hate to see him go, especially as the club is looking to build a dynasty. Red Sox fans, though, must be excited about the chance to get such an important player.