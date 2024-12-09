The Boston Red Sox find themselves in a pivotal offseason. With their eyes firmly set on Juan Soto, a player who could instantly redefine the team’s offense, the stakes couldn’t be higher. However, as the Soto sweepstakes appear to be heading toward a conclusion, the Red Sox may miss out on the generational talent.

If that happens, the Sox must quickly pivot to alternative strategies to strengthen the roster for a competitive 2025 campaign. Enter Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernández, two players who could address the team’s glaring needs in pitching and outfield production.

Corbin Burnes: The ace the Red Sox need

Pitching was an Achilles’ heel for the Red Sox in 2024. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, their rotation lacked the consistency and dominance required to contend in the AL East. Corbin Burnes could be the solution to that problem. Burnes, a former Cy Young winner, remains one of the most sought-after arms on the free-agent market.

The right-hander is coming off another strong season, boasting elite strikeout numbers and a proven ability to command games on the mound. Spotrac projects Burnes to land a six-year, $180 million deal, but with the pitching market heating up—evidenced by Blake Snell’s $182 million contract with the Dodgers—Burnes’ price tag could soar closer to $200 million.

Boston has reportedly met with Burnes earlier this offseason, signaling genuine interest in his services. For a team aiming to solidify its rotation, Burnes represents more than just an addition; he’s a cornerstone. His presence would not only improve Boston’s rotation but also serve as a counterpunch to the Yankees or Mets should they land Soto.

Burnes’ appeal isn’t just his numbers; it’s his durability and postseason experience. Pairing him with Boston’s existing arms, like Brayan Bello, could give the Red Sox a formidable rotation capable of making noise in October.

Teoscar Hernández: Power and consistency in the outfield

If Soto signs elsewhere, the Red Sox will need an outfield upgrade to boost their lineup. Teoscar Hernández offers a compelling mix of power, consistency, and familiarity with Fenway Park, making him an ideal target.

Hernández, fresh off a strong 2024 season with the Dodgers, slashed .272/.340/.500 with 33 home runs, 99 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. His ability to hit for power and his track record of stepping up in big moments, including his role in the Dodgers’ World Series run, make him a perfect fit for a team hungry for offensive firepower.

MLB insiders have already linked Hernández to the Red Sox as a possible Plan B if Soto doesn’t land in Boston. “He has phenomenal career numbers at Fenway Park,” Jon Morosi said, emphasizing the outfielder’s compatibility with Boston’s unique dimensions. Hernández’s right-handed power bat would thrive in Fenway, and his leadership qualities would help stabilize a clubhouse seeking direction.

At 32 years old, Hernández represents a more affordable option than Soto, allowing the Red Sox to address multiple needs without committing to a single megadeal. A contract in the range of four years and $80 million could bring him to Boston, leaving room in the budget for additional upgrades, like bullpen help or another starter.

Why These Moves Make Sense

While missing out on Soto would be disappointing, pivoting to Burnes and Hernández could be a blessing in disguise. Soto’s potential $600 million-plus contract would significantly limit Boston’s financial flexibility for years to come. By contrast, signing Burnes and Hernández would address immediate needs without hamstringing future spending.

Burnes provides an ace-level pitcher who could anchor the rotation, while Hernández adds middle-of-the-lineup power and depth in the outfield. Together, they could elevate the Red Sox from a fringe contender to a legitimate playoff threat.

Additionally, these signings would signal to fans that Boston is serious about returning to the top of the AL East. After years of inconsistent moves, landing two marquee players would restore faith in the organization’s commitment to winning.

The pursuit of Juan Soto highlights Boston’s ambition this offseason, but they can’t afford to let one player define their success. If Soto opts for the Mets, Yankees, or another big-market suitor, the Red Sox must move decisively to secure Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernández.

Burnes would provide the dominant pitching presence Boston has lacked in recent years, while Hernández’s power and consistency would solidify the outfield. Together, they could deliver the kind of impact the Red Sox need to compete at the highest level.

As chief baseball officer Craig Breslow navigates these critical weeks, the message is clear: Boston must be aggressive, adaptable, and prepared to pivot. Missing out on Soto doesn’t mean missing out on a successful offseason—it just means building a winning roster through different avenues. And with Burnes and Hernández, the Red Sox can do just that.