The Boston Red Sox's quiet offseason has led to frustration from the fans. Even superstar Rafael Devers made some eye-opening comments about the team's current standing. The Sox are rumored to be “prioritizing” starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in MLB free agency, but there is a catch.
“Feeling per sources is Red Sox prioritizing Jordan Montgomery over other potential free agent pitching additions, but still waiting for price to come down,” Rob Bradford of Audacy Sports and WEEI wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Montgomery has been linked to the Red Sox but nothing has come to fruition. The left-hander is drawing interest from other teams as well.
Blake Snell is the best pitcher remaining in free agency, but it's difficult to find a more reliable starting pitcher than Montgomery.
Red Sox shouldn't hesitate to sign Jordan Montgomery
Montgomery has consistently thrown a lot of innings while recording impressive ERAs over the past few seasons. In fact, he has started at least 30 games in each season since 2021. Montgomery is capable of working deep into games and often gives his team a chance to win.
The left-hander spent the 2023 campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. He enjoyed a strong first-half with St. Louis before getting traded to the eventual World Series-champion Rangers. In Texas, Montgomery was especially impressive.
Overall, he finished the year with a combined 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts between the two teams.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox need pitching help. The offense may have enough firepower to win games, but the rotation could use some work.
Boston has failed to display much in the way of aggression in free agency thus far. Signing Jordan Montgomery makes too much sense, however. It would be quite the letdown if the Sox aren't able to agree to terms on a contract with the veteran.