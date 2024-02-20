Rafael Devers didn't hold back when discussing the Red Sox's desperate need to improve their roster.

As the AL East grows stronger, the Boston Red Sox have been reluctant to go out and sign a big name star in free agency. Rafael Devers is well aware of the offseason struggles and is encouraging the Red Sox to improve.

Devers didn't go into specifics when discussing Boston's problems. However, it's clear that the star third baseman understands that some improvements need to be made, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“Everybody knows what we need,” Devers said. “There's some things I can't say out loud. But everyone who knows our organization know what we need.”

Simply could not have been a more embarrassing offseason for Red Sox ownership pic.twitter.com/sUor67aDVE — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) February 20, 2024

Devers confirmed he has talked to the front office about Boston's need for growth. He wants to win, but knows the team must be better to stack victories consistently, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“They need to make an adjustment to help us be in a better position to win,” Devers said. “Everybody in this organization wants to win. We, as players want to win. I think they need to make adjustments to help us win.”

“I'm not saying the team is not OK right now but they need to be conscious of what are the weaknesses and what we need right now,” Devers concluded.”

Boston ended the regular season ranked 21st in ERA (4.52) and 24th in batting average against (.256). They've remedied that issue by trading away Chris Sale and signing Lucas Giolito. A one-two punch atop the rotation of Giolito and Nick Pivetta won't scare away MLB's most dangerous lineups.

Alongside pitching, the Red Sox could use some added power in the lineup after losing Justin Turner. Devers just wants to win and wants to see his team commit. Signing a top free agent such as Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery would be a step in the right direction for Boston.