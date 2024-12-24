The Boston Red Sox are still in the mix for Teoscar Hernandez, but they have not “intensified their efforts” to land the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, according to Chris Cotilllo of MassLive.com.

Cotillo's report comes after news surfaced that the Dodgers were looking into backup plans in case they fail to bring back the 2024 Home Run Derby winner.

Hernandez hit the free agent market this offseason after one season in Los Angeles that seemed to rebuild his contract value. Following a down year with the Seattle Mariners in 2023, Hernandez signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million deal in hopes that he could set himself up for a bigger payday this offseason.

He did exactly that, hitting .272 with an .840 OPS and 33 home runs. Hernandez was also named a National League All-Star and won a Silver Slugger as the Dodgers captured their second World Series title in the last five seasons.

Cotillo also noted that after Hernandez, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Anthony Santander and Jurickson Profar are the best bats still available. Boston can certainly make a run at one or more of them.

The Red Sox could position themselves as favorites to land Alex Bregman

With Bregman's career with the Houston Astros almost certainly over, the third baseman is primed to sign a substantial deal with a big market team.

Even with an All-Star third baseman of their own in Rafael Devers, the Red Sox could be that club. Bregman is rumored to be open to playing second base, where he has played nine career games. As SI's Jackson Roberts speculated, the team could also trade one of Triston Casas or Masataka Yoshida, which would open up first base or the designated hitter spot, allowing Devers to slide over to one of those positions.

As it stands, the money might be the issue. Bregman is currently on track to earn a deal in the $200 million range, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. While the Red Sox could certainly swing that, it's been nearly a decade since they spent that much on a free agent.

It could be worth it. Boston went 81-81 last year, finishing third in the American League East behind the AL champion New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. With both New York and Baltimore appearing ready to contend in 2025, Boston needs to add juice to its lineup. While the Red Sox didn't have a bad offense by any stretch, the Yankees and Orioles finished one and two in the Major Leagues in total home runs and were both top four in OPS.