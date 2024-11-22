Alex Bregman is expected to be one of the most popular names in free agency this offseason. Two teams have reportedly entered the sweepstakes to sign Bregman.

The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox are both interested in Bregman according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Tigers are interested in star free-agent 3B Alex Bregman, which would give him a chance to reunite with manager A.J. Hinch from their Houston days — and yes, the incumbent Astros are in with an offer. Ultimately, Bregman might be pricey for Detroit,” Heyman wrote. “The Red Sox inquired and could be a fit for Bregman if they move Rafael Devers to first.”

Last season, Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 while hitting 26 home runs and the first Gold Glove award of his career. Throughout his career, Bregman has been named an All-Star twice, won a Silver Slugger, and played a key role in the Astros' World Series victories in 2017 and 2022.

Bregman, who is represented by super agent Scott Boras, is reportedly seeking a deal similar to San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado's 11-year, $350 million contract.

Does Alex Bregman make sense for the Detroit Tigers or Boston Red Sox?

While the Tigers seem like a great fit for Bregman based on their current roster and Bregman's relationship with current Tigers manager and former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, he may be asking for too high of a salary.

The Tigers primarily used a platoon of Matt Vierling and Zach McKinstry at third base, both of whom can play multiple other positions. If the Tigers are able to scrape together enough money to offer Bregman a competitive deal, it would be difficult to fin a better fit anywhere else in baseball. Bregman would not only provide Gold Glove-caliber defense at a premium position and a consistent bat in the middle of the order, be he would be a valued veteran presence on one of the youngest teams in the Major Leagues as a two-time World Series champion.

Bregman does not fit into the Red Sox roster as cleanly as the Tigers, as Heyman notes. But, if current third baseman Rafael Devers moves to third base and the Red Sox trade current first baseman Triston Casas, Bregman could slide into his natural position. Another potential option would be for Bregman to move to second base, where the Red Sox are currently looking for an upgrade.

At the GM meetings, Boras said that Bregman would consider potentially moving to second base. If that is indeed the case, then that could be a way for the Red Sox to work Bregman into their current roster without having to change anyone else's position or trade anyone.