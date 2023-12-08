If the Giants were to miss out on signing Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger would become first priority for San Francisco.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays have been the most talked about teams in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, the San Francisco Giants have stayed involved. But if the Giants were to miss out on Ohtani, San Francisco has prepared a backup plan.

Were Ohtani to sign elsewhere, the Giants would strongly pivot to a deal for Cody Bellinger, via Jon Morosi of The MLB Network. San Francisco has money to spend and desperately wants to add a bat.

Signing Ohtani would obviously be a franchise-altering move. But adding Bellinger to the mix would be much more than just a consolation prize. Competing against the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, San Francisco knows they need some firepower. Bellinger could be the Giants most realistic option.

Bellinger bound to get a bag

Bellinger spent this past season with the Chicago Cubs, appearing in 130 games. He hit .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 stolen bases. If he had played for the Giants, Bellinger would've led the team in batting average, home runs and RBI. His stolen bases would be second to only Thairo Estrada.

San Francisco is a team with genuine playoff aspirations. However, their offense ranked 24th in MLB by scoring just 674 runs this past season. Adding to their offense is one of the Giants' biggest priorities this offseason.

For now, the Giants remain focused on trying to sign Shohei Ohtani while he is still available. But if he announces his next team and it's not San Francisco, a deal for Cody Bellinger could come together quickly.