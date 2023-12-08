The San Francisco Giants are not giving up in their free agency pursuit of Shohei Ohtani despite the Dodgers and Blue Jays interest

The Toronto Blue Jays were recently confirmed as a finalist in the Shohei Ohtani free agency sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently been mentioned as a serious suitor as well. Nevertheless, the San Francisco Giants are not giving up, per MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.

Rodriguez reports that San Francisco's “top priority” is signing the two-way phenom. The Giants, of course, were connected to Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa in free agency last offseason. Despite not signing either star, it is clear the Giants are willing to spend money.

It would be quite the surprise if Ohtani were to sign with the Giants. Many reports have suggested that the Dodgers and Blue Jays are the current favorites. However, only Ohtani knows what the future holds.

The Giants made a playoff push in 2023 but fell short of playing competitive baseball in October. They feature a decent roster, however, and signing Ohtani could lead to other players developing interest in joining the Giants.

Will the Giants actually sign Shohei Ohtani?

The Giants should be taken seriously in the Ohtani conversation. San Francisco is a favorable place to play and Ohtani would instantly become the franchise's next true superstar. Ohtani would have a chance to become even more popular than Barry Bonds was during his time in San Francisco, and that is saying something for sure.

Competing in the NL West has been difficult for every team given the presence of the Dodgers. Los Angeles has continued to find success in the division in recent years, with the Giants' NL West title in 2021 being the exception.

Shohei Ohtani could lead the Giants back to a division championship, however. In fact, San Francisco may emerge as the class of the division if Ohtani were to sign with the ball club.

Los Angeles Angels fans will be quick to point out that the Halos didn't find much success despite having Mike Trout and Ohtani on the same team. But the Giants have been far more consistent than the Angels in terms of winning, and San Francisco would likely remain aggressive in free agency even if they agree to a contract with Ohtani.

The Giants will certainly be a team to watch closely as Ohtani prepares to make his free agency decision, a decision that could be made on Friday.