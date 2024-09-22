The MLB coaching carousel could have a very big name added to the list soon. Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is likely to be leaving the Marlins after this season, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who was widely praised for his decision not to pitch around Shohei Ohtani in his record-setting 50 homer-50 steal day last week, is expected to inform the Marlins that he is officially leaving after the season where he will become the hottest free-agent manager in baseball,” Nightengale reported on Sunday.

Schumaker and the Marlins had a lot of success in his first season as manager in 2023, finishing 84-78 and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2020. However, they have disappointed so far this season. Miami currently sits at 57-98, good for last place in the NL East.

Schumaker spent 11 years in the MLB as a player as a second baseman and an outfielder, primarily with the St. Louis Cardinals. For his career, he batted .278 and hit 28 home runs. The Padres hired Schumaker as their first base coach in 2017, and he returned to St. Louis as a bench coach in 2021. He was hired as the Marlins' manager after the 2022 season to replace Don Mattingly.

The former Cardinal would be a big name in the MLB coaching carousel this offseason if he does indeed end up hitting the market. Schumaker has been linked with to the Chicago White Sox in recent months, in part because of his prior relationship with Tony La Russa from their time in St. Louis together.

The White Sox are searching for a new manager after firing Pedro Grifol last month. They are in the midst of one of the worst seasons in MLB history, as they currently sit 36-119 before into the home stretch of the season. The White Sox may very well turn to Schumaker to turn their franchise around.