The Chicago White Sox are straight-up not having a good time. Once seen as an up-and-coming squad littered with young stars, they are now a mediocre, injury-riddled team with some of the worst vibes in all of baseball. This team should be one of the best in baseball but instead is in third place in one of the worst divisions in MLB.

With the trade deadline approaching in just over a month, Chicago's south-side team might be one to keep an eye on. Many White Sox players are hoping for a trade, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, but none have formally submitted a trade request.

“Several veterans in the Chicago White Sox organization have privately expressed that they would welcome a trade, and considering the way they are playing, may soon get their wish,” writes Nightingale. “None of the players, however, have formally asked the White Sox front office to trade them.”

Luis Robert and Jake Burger are the only hitters that are well above average right now. Tim Anderson is having his worst season yet. Andrew Benintendi, one of the White Sox's key offseason additions, hasn’t inspired much hope. And their pitching isn’t all that great, either, with 2022 Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease having a massive down year. While it’s not unusual for a few guys to do well while some do poorly, this has happened to the White Sox at immense levels over the last year or so.

What makes matters worse for the White Sox is that their farm system isn’t among the best right now. All of their key prospects have made it to the big leagues but with such insane levels of inconsistency, the best it has amounted to is a pair of playoff berths and no series wins.

At this point, the White Sox would be wise to trade away the players that have value and take things slower. It's clear that they aren’t bound to be a World Series contender. As such, they would be better off adding more prospects in the hopes of rebounding in the future. Something has to change to turn Chicago's fortunes around.