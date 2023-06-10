The Chicago White Sox have been in the process of turning their season around after a brutally slow start. Going into Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, the White Sox had won 6 of their last 7 games. They took a 1-0 lead into the 9th inning Saturday, but a key error by shortstop Tim Anderson allowed the Marlins to tie the game and eventually rally for a 5-1 victory.

Tim Anderson on his error: "I tried to rush the throw. I knew they had a fast runner at third and just really tried to rush it. I just fucked it up." — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 10, 2023

The Marlins tie it in the 9th on an error by Tim Anderson pic.twitter.com/i6ssIRnv5n — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 10, 2023

Anderson's error came on what appeared to be an easy ground ball with the bases loaded. Anderson took the blame for the play. “I tried to rush the throw. I knew they had a fast runner at third and just really tried to rush it. I just f***ed it up.”

While it's admirable that Anderson stood up and claimed responsibility, the White Sox still might have fallen in the game even if Tim Anderson made the play. At the time, the bases were loaded with no outs.

After the tying run came in, Jesus Sanchez walked with the bases loaded to give Miami the lead. Yuli Guriel drove in another run with a fielder's choice and Jean Segura added to the lead with a two-run double.

The Marlins have been a hot team, winning 7 of their last 8 games. However, they were frustrated throughout most of the game against Chicago, leaving 12 runners on base and only delivering the Segura hit when runners were in scoring position.

Luis Arraez had 2 more hits for the Marlins and his attack on the .400 mark remains strong. Arraez is hitting .402 in 60 games for Miami.