The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to keep free agent Teoscar Hernandez this offseason. Hernandez is hoping to stay in Los Angeles, but the Boston Red Sox are intriguing to him, per The Boston Globe.

Hernandez is rumored to be interested in playing in Fenway Park. He also likes manager Alex Cora, and it seems the Red Sox and Dodgers are the finalists for his services.

Hernandez hit .272 during the 2024 season, while posting 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. The versatile outfielder collected 160 hits during the campaign.

There appears to be an opening for the Red Sox here. The Dodgers and Hernandez apparently have a gap between them in terms of what the two parties are willing to give up for a contract.

The Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, and look to repeat that in 2025.

The Dodgers and Red Sox are both fighting for several free agents

Los Angeles and Boston have long been associated in the sweepstakes to sign slugger Juan Soto. It appears the two parties are now also fighting for Hernandez's services.

The Yankees may also be able to get the inside track on Hernandez. It certainly depends on what Soto decides to do this offseason. If Soto decides to go to another franchise, it seems at this point it would be the New York Mets. That would allow the Yankees or even the Red Sox to steal Hernandez away from Los Angeles.

That appears to be the mission for Boston. The Red Sox are intending to do a full-court press to nab Hernandez if they lose out on Soto, per MLB.com. The Toronto Blue Jays are also interested in Hernandez. Anthony Santander is also an option for the teams.

The Dodgers nabbed Hernandez last offseason as a free agent. He had one of his most successful seasons in 2024. The outfielder had his best campaign since 2021, when he played for the Toronto Blue Jays and drove in 116 runs. Hernandez has also played for the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros in his career.

The versatile outfielder brings a lot of experience to a clubhouse. Hernandez has more than 3,000 at-bats in the major leagues, and has appeared in 965 games. He has a career batting average of .263.

The Dodgers certainly seem poised to be able to repeat its 2024 World Series run. Los Angeles has Shohei Ohtani coming back, as well as Yoshinobu Yamamoto and several other key pieces. If the team loses Hernandez, some of that punch may be gone.