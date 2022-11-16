Published November 16, 2022

The New York Yankees will always be linked to the biggest names in free agency. That’s just how it goes for giant-market clubs like the Yankees, whose main priority in the offseason remains luring Aaron Judge back to the Bronx. Nothing is certain on that front, but the Yankees seem to have a number of names on their list as alternate targets.

Via Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

“Beyond re-signing star first baseman Anthony Rizzo to what amounts to a $40 million deal for two years plus an option Tuesday, they have made several surprising free-agent connections, including with marquee shortstops Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts and also crosstown center-field star Brandon Nimmo.”

The Yankees have offered Judge a qualifying offer worth $19.65 million for the 2023 MLB season, but Judge putting ink on paper for that kind of contract was never really expected, as he is looking at a much larger deal that has the potential to be the biggest in baseball history. Back in February, Judge also rejected the Yankees’ seven-year $213.5 million extension offer. Apart from Judge, Anthony Rizzo also rejected the same qualifying offer from the Yankees.

Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Brandon Nimmo are indeed some of the top names to watch out for in the offseason. Any of those players will be a splashy addition to the Yankees’ offense that was mostly carried by Judge in 2022.

The San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Mets are among those rumored to be among the top landing spots for Judge.