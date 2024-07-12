Former MLB star Hunter Pence, who made four All-Star teams while playing for the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Texas Rangers during his career, is teaming up with Sam's Club and Pepsi along with another former player, Andre Ethier, in honor of National Hot Dog Day. Pence will be at the Sam's Club location in Shenandoah, TX on Wednesday, July 17 to meet and greet fans. Fans will also receive a complimentary cheddar cheese pork hot dog and Pepsi Zero Sugar combo.

Pence took some time for an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints to discuss his upcoming partnership. He also discussed the late Hall of Famer Willie Mays' legacy among other topics.

Hunter Pence teaming up with Sam's Club, Pepsi

Joey Mistretta: You are teaming up with Sam's Club and Pepsi, National Hot Dog Day is coming up. What motivated you to do this partnership?

Hunter Pence: It doesn't get much better than summer, National Hot Dog Day, July 17th. They are announcing the new cheddar cheese pork hot dog and the combo with Pepsi Zero Sugar. It's just like a perfect pair. I mean, baseball, hot dogs, Pepsi, it's really just a slam dunk. It's going to be exciting, it's going to be super fun to celebrate with fans and be at Sam's Club and partner with them.

Mistretta: Seems like a very baseball thing. That's awesome for sure.

Pence: Right? Summer time… It's so fun.

Pence reflects on Giants legend Willie Mays' impact

Mistretta: Speaking of baseball, you obviously played for a number of teams. The Giants, their history, Willie Mays unfortunately passed away. I wanted to ask if you had any stories or memories about Willie?

Pence: I have so many. Willie was, just first and foremost, just having him in the clubhouse. He was there almost everyday. You saw him all the time. He'd be there in spring training, always just sat the table and anyone that wanted to come up and talk to him he'd talk to about whatever you wanted to ask him. He'd always be checking your bat. I just remember one time, he was like, ‘let me see that bat.' So I gave Willie my bat. And he goes, ‘This bat… it's a nice one. This fits you well.' He would tell different people… I think there was one player he told to get a heavier bat and he ended up winning the MVP. I think it was Kevin Mitchell. So he liked my bat, he's like, ‘you got about 25 homers in this bat.' I was like, ‘c'mon Willie, I don't have 30 homers?' Which I didn't have. I hit about 25 that year. He was just always there to answer any questions. He was always very matter a fact, he was always smiling and excited to talk baseball. But he just elevated the whole clubhouse and the fact that just Willie Mays was around, it was electric.

Pence's post-retirement life, favorite players in today's game

Mistretta: That's incredible… Going back to you. I see you are on social media a little bit… What kind of projects do you have (coming up) baseball-wise, social media-wise, whatever it is?

Pence: Tons. I'm still broadcasting with the Giants. I'm going to be doing a lot of different stuff there. But also the Healthy Planet Project in San Francisco, I'm the founder of that. Our goal is to revitalize and restore first and foremost San Francisco, but then at large all of the earth. We're just planting trees, picking up trash. We're looking to reduce pollution and to educate the youth. So involved with that, involved with many baseball and different non-profits throughout the city of San Francisco as well. And then this (Sam's Club, Pepsi partnership) is really fun. It's been nice to A, broadcast and stay close to baseball, but to… enjoy some summertime. I got to go on July 4th and river-raft so yeah, just a lot of little things here and there.

Mistretta: With you still being in the MLB world, I'm curious is there anybody in the game right now who you really enjoy watching specifically? Any certain players?

Pence: I mean, there's a lot… I have a microscope on the Giants. What Heliot Ramos has been able to do. Love watching Matt Chapman go to work. If I have to pick like, someone that's not on the Giants, it's kind of tough… I think Gunnar Henderson is a pretty electric young talent, what the Orioles have been able to do. Obviously Aaron Judge, his at-bats. He's kind of in a historic type charge when he's healthy. There's a lot to learn there. I'm very intrigued always with baseball. I think Elly De La Cruz is another player that's exciting to watch as well.

Final thoughts

Mistretta: Before I let you go, just want to give you a chance to say anything else you want to say about this upcoming partnership with Pepsi and Sam's Club.

Pence: I think it's important to just get that information out that I'll be there July 17th from 2-6 PM PST to hangout, have some fun, to enjoy the new cheddar cheese pork hot dog and Pepsi Zero combo… I know you can get it for $1.38. It's a slam dunk, it's a home run, it's a grand slam as they say! Come out and see me, enjoy National Hot Dog Day. It's gonna be delicious and it's gonna be a good time. Even if you can't make it that day get out to Sam's Club and go check that out. Make sure also, if you are a Sam's Club member, I believe it's called the scan-and-go. I thought that this was really cool that they are doing at Sam's Club where you can, through the Sam's Club app, you can scan anything at the cafe. You can order it. Once you check out and get all your shopping done you don't have to wait in line to go pick it up. So pick up your cheddar cheese pork hot dog and your Pepsi Zero Sugar, and it's guilt free. There ya go.