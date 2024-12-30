The Detroit Tigers are reportedly pursuing Alex Bregman with some legitimate urgency. Detroit is seeking an impact right-handed bat to balance their lineup. The Tigers recently signed Gleyber Torres to a one-year contract. But their search for right-handed balance in the lineup continues. And it may include outfielder Anthony Santander.

The Tigers are interested in Santander, according to Detroit Free Press reporter Evan Petzold. Petzold notes that Detroit appears to be “all-in” on Bregman at this time. However, interest exists in Santander should the Tigers fail to sign the former Houston Astros star.

However, Detroit's interest in Santander is not entirely straightforward. The Tigers are not considered a frontrunner for the switch-hitting outfielder, according to Petzold. He notes that the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are currently the frontrunners for Santander.

How Anthony Santander could fit in Tigers lineup

Anthony Santander would be a rather interesting fit in Detroit. The power he brings to the diamond is something the Tigers certainly need. He likely plays in right field if he signs with Detroit, but he could also see time as a designated hitter, especially against left-handed pitching.

The downstream effect of missing on Alex Bregman and signing Santander creates an interesting situation at third base. Detroit is currently projected to feature a platoon at the hot corner. Matt Vierling and top prospect Jace Jung are slated to split time there. Vierling can also play in the outfield, and his tool set is a better fit in the outfield grass.

However, signing Santander would likely keep Vierling from playing in the outfield regularly. Riley Greene figures to dominate playing time in left field for the Tigers in 2025. Meanwhile, center field is likely locked down by Parker Meadows.

Santander would provide much-needed power from both sides of the plate, as mentioned. Over the last three seasons, he has averaged 35 home runs a year. In 2024, he slugged 44 long flies for the Baltimore Orioles.

There is a concern about Santander chasing pitches out of the zone. It's an issue the Tigers deal with when it comes to shortstop Javier Baez already. But Santander shows much more plate discipline than Baez. And he could provide Detroit's offense a needed boost as they look to win the AL Central in 2025.