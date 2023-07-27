“As contenders around the league look to upgrade their starting rotations by Tuesday, Eduardo Rodriguez is becoming one of the hottest trade properties out there,” writes Feinsand. “The Tigers left-hander has been drawing plenty of scouts to his recent starts, with the Rangers, Rays, Reds, Phillies and D-backs among the clubs keeping a close eye on the 30-year-old.”

Adding Rodriguez would provide any new team with an experienced playoff pitcher, as Rodriguez won a ring with the 2018 Boston Red Sox and was productive out of the bullpen. Although he suffered from a finger injury this season, it doesn’t appear to be something that will hold him back.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds could all really use another high-quality starter as they look to pull through in a packed NL Wild Card race. The Tampa Bay Rays need to keep up with the Baltimore Orioles to avoid becoming a Wild Cad team, the D-Backs have to do the same with the Los Angeles Dodgers (who have already made a trade to boost their infield defense) and the Texas Rangers, who are without Jacob deGrom, could boost an already strong rotation.

With the Tigers nine games below a .500 record, trading Eduardo Rodriguez makes sense. The long-term view is in play for Detroit and getting more prospects, especially for someone who can opt out of his current contract, makes total sense for a team that is unlikely to qualify for the postseason.