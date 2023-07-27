The 2023 MLB trade deadline should start heating up now that Shohei Ohtani is off the market. The Los Angeles Angels trading for Lucas Giolito shows their desire to make a playoff push and takes one of the most notable starting pitchers off of the trade market. Teams in need of starting pitching will now likely take a good look at Detroit Tigers star Eduardo Rodriguez, owner of a 2.95 ERA across 88.1 innings.
Rodriguez's fastball is roughly average in velocity but it remains effective, along with his cutter, outputting a low walk rate and solid strikeout rate. As the August 1 trade deadline approaches, Rodriguez is receiving interest from numerous playoff contenders, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
“As contenders around the league look to upgrade their starting rotations by Tuesday, Eduardo Rodriguez is becoming one of the hottest trade properties out there,” writes Feinsand. “The Tigers left-hander has been drawing plenty of scouts to his recent starts, with the Rangers, Rays, Reds, Phillies and D-backs among the clubs keeping a close eye on the 30-year-old.”
Adding Rodriguez would provide any new team with an experienced playoff pitcher, as Rodriguez won a ring with the 2018 Boston Red Sox and was productive out of the bullpen. Although he suffered from a finger injury this season, it doesn’t appear to be something that will hold him back.
The Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds could all really use another high-quality starter as they look to pull through in a packed NL Wild Card race. The Tampa Bay Rays need to keep up with the Baltimore Orioles to avoid becoming a Wild Cad team, the D-Backs have to do the same with the Los Angeles Dodgers (who have already made a trade to boost their infield defense) and the Texas Rangers, who are without Jacob deGrom, could boost an already strong rotation.
With the Tigers nine games below a .500 record, trading Eduardo Rodriguez makes sense. The long-term view is in play for Detroit and getting more prospects, especially for someone who can opt out of his current contract, makes total sense for a team that is unlikely to qualify for the postseason.