With less than a week to go before the MLB trade deadline passes, one of the most intriguing things to monitor on the trade front was the Los Angeles Angels' impending decision of whether or not they'll be trading away Shohei Ohtani, the most unique baseball player perhaps of all time. However, the Angels seemed to have put all those speculation to rest after they decided to trade away two key prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, signaling their intention to go all in for the rest of the season.

The Angels' decision to put their best foot forward in hopes of maximizing what could be Ohtani's last few months with the team certainly drew a ton of mixed reactions on Twitter. Some fans lauded the Angels for trying to go for it, admiring them for doing whatever it takes to climb in the AL playoff picture.

Angels going for it. Can't help but root for em. O's have always been my AL team but I've found myself drawn to the Angels between Trout, the joy of watching Ohtani play, and just the general roller coaster they put their fans through being very parallel to that of the Phils. https://t.co/Mu4YAKvkL3 — Ben S (@SchroederB_) July 27, 2023

I actually respect the Angels for going all in though. They know this is their last ditch effort with Ohtani. If they don’t make a run this year they’re toast — b (@RunThaBaII) July 27, 2023

Angels front office deciding to pivot from selling Ohtani and instead become buyers at the deadline for a playoff push https://t.co/kl0agWdCNM pic.twitter.com/C1rO2637ov — Justin Thomas/JT (@J_Thomas_24) July 27, 2023

However, some couldn't help but feel like the Angels' decision to trade for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez — especially when taking into account what it cost them — may not have been the best idea. And it's not hard to see the rationale behind that way of thinking, as the Angels, at the moment, will have to leapfrog four other contending teams (Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays) just so they could sneak into the playoffs as the third and final wild card team.

Angels will get nothing for Ohtani and will fail to make the playoffs or be one and done. My prediction — Thailand’s # 1 Dodger Fan (@rxlarryd) July 27, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Angels gonna empty the farm just for Ohtani to walk — Anthony Murphy (@__Murphy88) July 27, 2023

Angels trade two of their top three prospects for a reliever and a rental. Bad teams stay bad — Steve Boynton (@SteveBoyntonVT) July 27, 2023

It’s going to be HILARIOUS when the Angels sell off their whole farm to go for it this year after not getting anything for Ohtani, miss the playoffs, and then he walks in FA. Delicious. https://t.co/cBxtPsH3JK — Jace Beine (@BeineJace) July 27, 2023

However, some also thought that the Angels' move to go all-in could, perhaps, convince Shohei Ohtani to stay when he hits free agency given the team's willingness to do whatever it takes to maximize the team's contending window.

With the Angels decision today I think the Dodgers signing of Ohtani as a free agent increased. Desperate move by Angels to convince Ohtani to re-sign . — Thailand’s # 1 Dodger Fan (@rxlarryd) July 27, 2023

The Angels are in for a lengthy rebuild if Shohei Ohtani indeed signs elsewhere. Whether they make or miss the postseason, the club needed to make a push to convince him to stay. — Christian Larsen (@LarsenSports) July 27, 2023

It'll be a nerve-wracking next few months for Angels fans as they try to pull off the unthinkable.