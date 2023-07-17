Someone has to win the NL Central, and over the last few weeks, the Milwaukee Brewers have re-established themselves as the favorites atop the division. The Brewers started hot in April, experienced a two-month slump, then found their form again leading up to the All-Star Break.

Things are far from settled in this unpredictable division, and the Brewers will need to bolster their team if they want to secure a playoff spot. The needs for the Brewers are obvious — a corner infielder, outfield depth, and another veteran relief pitcher — but Milwaukee may need to look to unlucky spots to secure these players. Here are four sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Brewers.

4 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for Brewers to consider

Josh Hader (RP), San Diego Padres

A year ago at the trade deadline, the Brewers made the ill-fated decision of trading away Josh Hader. The move started a second-half slide that cost Milwaukee a playoff spot and provoked ire among the fan base. Now, it is San Diego Padres fans who find themselves flummoxed, as the high-spending club is 11 games under .500 and a long way from playoff contention.

Rumors have swirled as to whether the Brewers would want to bring back Josh Hader for their late-season playoff push. The lefty closer is as dominant as ever but is also a free agent at the end of the year, making him a more affordable trade option than he would normally be.

Jake Burger (3B/DH), Chicago White Sox

After entering the season as AL Central favorites, the Chicago White Sox are in sell mode after a disastrous first half of the year. The club is entertaining offers for star players like Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, and Tim Anderson, but one player who could be available at a discount is third-baseman Jake Burger

Burger has 21 home runs on the year and ranks in the top seventh percentile in MLB in hard-hit percentage and expected slugging percentage. The 27-year-old — who has featured at first base and designated hitter as well this year — also has two more years of team control before arbitration.

Neither Brian Anderson nor Rowdy Tellez has provided much power for the Brewers this year, and with both of them now on the IL, the Brewers need a corner infield to fill the void as a run producer. Jake Burger fills that hole.

Justin Turner (DH/1B/3B), Boston Red Sox

Every year feels like the season that Justin Turner will start declining at the plate, but then the wily vet proves he is just as sharp as ever. The Boston Red Sox signed the 38-year-old to a risky two-year deal in the off-season, and he has responded with a .836 OPS with improved power against both righties and lefties.

Boston is nine games back in the AL East, and at some point, will have to decide whether to be buyers or sellers. The Brewers can provide the pitching that the Red Sox need and Justin Turner would be the consistent bat the Brewers crave at the corner infield and DH spots.

Joc Pederson (OF/DH), San Francisco Giants

Two IL stints have cost Joc Pederson a month's worth of games this year, and on paper, the veteran outfielder is experiencing a disappointing second season in the Bay Area. Yet advanced stats tell a different story. The lefty ranks in the top six percent in the league in hard-hit percentage and his expected batting average is 30 points higher than his current mark of .236

The Giants need Pederson's bat down the stretch as they contend with the Los Angeles Dodgers or the NL West crown, but the need for another starting pitcher could make the free-agent-to-be available for the rest of the season.