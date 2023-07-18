The Minnesota Twins sit just a game above .500 at 48-47 this season, but due to how weak the AL Central is, they remain in first place. However, it's clear this ball club needs reinforcements at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, specifically when it comes to offense.

The Twins' pitching staff owns an impressive 3.76 ERA, which ranks fourth in the big leagues. Not too shabby. Their bats on the other hand are really underperforming, scoring just 4.3 runs per game (21st), hitting .234 as a group (23rd), and posting an OBP of .312 (23rd). A big reason they've managed to stay afloat is the long ball, slugging the eight-most home runs in the Majors with 122.

As previously mentioned, Minny is just fine on the mound. But, bringing in a player or two to help spark the lineup would be well worth it.

Here are three sneaky trade candidates the Twins must consider.

Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

O'Neill has been plagued by the injury bug in 2023, suiting up just 29 times. Before going on the shelf, he was slashing just .228 with two homers, too. While O'Neill is nearing a return, the trade rumors haven't stopped. Yes, Oli Marmol essentially just said that the slugger will be starting in left field once he's back, but you can't rule out a move. St. Louis has already said they're going to be sellers and honestly, the only ones safe are Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

O'Neill could give the Twins a serious boost. This is a guy who received NL MVP votes in 2021 and has won two Gold Gloves. The Canadian does possess big-time power, smacking 34 homers two years ago. He could totally find himself again in St. Louis, but a change of scenery wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing, either. O'Neill is also versatile enough to play all three outfield positions.

Tommy Pham, Mets

The Mets are down bad right now. Despite a ridiculous payroll, New York is struggling immensely and unless they can turn it around, will probably miss the playoffs. One player Steve Cohen may move at the deadline is journeyman Tommy Pham, a true utility guy who is having one of his best seasons in years. The veteran is hitting .271 with nine homers and 34 RBI in 71 contests. Although he's been limited to mostly left field in 23′, his versatility would come in handy for the Twins. Pham likely serves as a short-term rental for Minnesota since he did sign a one-year deal with the Mets last winter, but his skill set is perfect. Pham doesn't strike out much, puts the ball in play, can play a variety of positions, and brings experience to the table.

Jeimer Candelario, Nationals

Alright, this is a player the Twins must consider pursuing. Candelario is almost certainly going to be moved by the Nationals at the deadline amid his impressive campaign, but he did just suffer a concerning thumb injury. If that can heal quickly enough, Minnesota has to pick up the phone and call Washington. With Royce Lewis still injured and Jose Miranda now on the shelf too, the Twins are rolling with Donovan Solano and Kyle Farmer at third base. Not ideal. Candelario has only made five errors at the hot corner this year and continues to rake, batting .263 with 14 homers and 45 RBI. His contributions on both sides of the ball are perfect for Minny. He can also play first base if need be.